Nagaland minister posts pic of his helicopter ride with this caption, netizens find it humorous

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is quite active on social media and keeps his fans and followers entertained through varied posts. He has now shared a post that demonstrates his sense of humour and is leaving people chuckling. It is about the helicopter he boarded this morning. Expectedly, the post grabbed a lot of eyeballs and several responses from people.

“When the pilot came to know that the next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in & see what’s written on the stair,” read the caption of the picture shared by Temjen Imna Along. The image shows the minister sitting inside a helicopter and posing for the camera. A text on the stairs of the helicopter reads, “One person at a time.”

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s tweet here:

When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along.



🔎 Zoom in & see what's written on the stair. pic.twitter.com/TYcrfE2wAO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 16, 2023

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 8,400 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri commented on the photo and wrote, “The man with the best sense of humour.” An individual posted, “If you could choose one characteristic that would get you through life, choose a sense of humor.” “Started my day with a big smile,” posted another. “You're hilarious, always..without fail!” wrote a third with laughing emoticons. “Your sense of humour is amazing. Most of your tweets bring a smile to my face. Thank you,” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online. ...view detail