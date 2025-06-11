New AC temperature rules spark meme storm on desi Twitter: 'Wanted for setting AC at 19°C'

After Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the Centre’s proposed plan to regulate air conditioner temperature settings across India, social media users wasted no time in turning the policy proposal into meme fodder. Several users joked about accidentally breaking the rule on a particularly hot summer day, turning the policy debate into a meme fest.(X/@fundoozx)

Khattar said that under the new plan, air conditioners will be restricted to operate only within a specific range, no cooling below 20°C and no heating above 28°C. "The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C and 28°C, meaning we won't be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings," he announced.

The proposed regulation, aimed at conserving electricity and managing India’s rapidly growing energy demand, quickly went viral, triggering mixed reactions online. While some applauded the government's attempt to address the country’s energy crisis, many users questioned why such personal decisions were being regulated at all.

"Now we can't even decide the AC temperature for our own ACs," one user posted, summing up the frustration felt by many. Several users joked about accidentally breaking the rule on a particularly hot summer day, turning the policy debate into a meme fest.

Here are some of the memes that caught our eye:

Why are AC temperatures being regulated?

One of the biggest challenges India faces each summer is widespread electricity blackouts, which are driven by surging demand during intense heatwaves. Last summer, India's power consumption hit a record 250 gigawatts, and this year it is expected to climb to 270 gigawatts.

With nearly 100 million air conditioners already in use and an additional 15 million units being installed annually, even small efficiency improvements could have a massive impact.

Stricter energy regulations for air conditioners could help shave off up to 60 gigawatts from peak power demand by 2035. This would eliminate the need for approximately ₹7.5 trillion ($88 billion) in investments for new power plants and grid infrastructure, according to a University of California, Berkeley study cited by Bloomberg.