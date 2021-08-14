Nothing to see here just a duck exploring a store. Watch adorable viral video

Is the video cute? Yes. Is it one of those videos that may uplift you mood almost instantly? Yes. Is it a video you may end up watching in loop? Yes. It is a video of a cute duck named Wrinkle walking into a store. There is a high possibility that the simple yet adorable video will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Originally shared on the Instagram page of the animal called seducktive, the video was later re-shared by the photo-and-video sharing platform. “Just ducking into the store. On today’s #WeeklyFluff meet Wrinkle (@seducktive), a cute and curious Pekin duck who loves to go walk about in the hood,” reads the caption shared along with the video. What makes the clip even more enjoyable to watch is the background score. So, don’t forget to put the volume on.

Take a look at the super sweet clip shared on Instagram:

The post, since being shared some seven hours ago, has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“So beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sweet,” expressed another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON