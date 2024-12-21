People risk it all to sip coffee on cliffside setups in China: 'Stunning but terrifying'

Enjoying a cup of coffee has long been a cherished ritual, whether at a desk or by the beach. But in China, coffee lovers are taking their passion to dizzying heights—literally. A new trend, dubbed 'Cliff Coffee,' sees enthusiasts descending rocky cliffs to sip their favourite beverage while soaking in breathtaking views of the mountains below. Coffee lovers in China braved cliffs for scenic brews, sparking awe and anxiety online. (Facebook/Holy Fujian)

Viral footage has captivated the internet, showcasing adventurous tourists scaling treacherous terrain in search of the perfect spot for this adrenaline-pumping coffee experience. These daring escapades highlight how far coffee enthusiasts are willing to go for their brew, setting a bold new benchmark for how coffee is enjoyed.

Mattresses on mountains: Coffee shops redefine adventure

In a recent video that has sparked fascination, people can be seen seated on mattresses precariously perched on mountainous cliffs. Local coffee shops in China have begun capitalising on the trend, offering specially designed setups for the ultimate 'Cliff Coffee' experience.

While the concept promises stunning vistas and a connection with nature, it isn’t for the faint of heart. With steep drops and narrow pathways, the idea of sipping coffee at such heights has left many online viewers both thrilled and terrified.

Social media buzz: Terrified yet intrigued

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to this nerve-wracking yet mesmerising trend. One viewer commented, “It’s breathtaking, but I’d need more than coffee to calm my nerves up there!” Another joked, “Imagine spilling your coffee—it would take forever to reach the bottom!”

Some were critical of the idea, with one user saying, “It’s beautiful, but is it worth the risk? Safety should come first.” Meanwhile, a coffee enthusiast chimed in, “I’d do it in a heartbeat—coffee and a view like that? Sign me up!”

Others admired the innovation, with one remarking, “This is a genius way to combine adventure tourism with coffee culture.”