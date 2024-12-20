Chinese man spends 55 lakh on bride, discovers she was already married

In a shocking case of deceit and heartbreak, a man from China’s Hubei province fell victim to an elaborate wedding scam, losing ₹55 lakh to a woman he believed he was going to marry. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the internet demanding strict action against those responsible. Chinese man got scammed of ₹ 55 Lakh (Representational Image/Pexel)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the ordeal began when the man, identified as Shin, came across an advertisement for wedding planning services. During this process, he met a woman named Shaoyu, and the two quickly developed a romantic relationship online. They exchanged regular messages, leading to what Shin thought was a promising future together.

However, the relationship soon took a financially draining turn. Shaoyu, citing traditional customs, demanded ₹22 lakh as a “bride price.” She further requested money for gifts for her sister and medical expenses for her mother, adding significant financial strain. Despite growing suspicions, Shaoyu managed to reassure Shin through phone calls and photos. Over a year, Shin transferred more than ₹55 lakh to her.

The families eventually decided to meet in person, but the encounter left Shin shocked. The woman who claimed to be Shaoyu looked noticeably different from the photos she had shared. She explained this discrepancy by saying the pictures were altered using filters. Despite this, Shin chose to proceed with the wedding plans and continued sending money.

Shin’s doubts deepened after noticing suspicious messages on Shaoyu’s phone. When confronted, she dismissed his concerns by claiming her phone had been hacked. The situation escalated when a woman, pretending to be Shaoyu’s sister, contacted Shin to discuss ending the relationship.

Sensing something was amiss, Shin decided to investigate. His efforts uncovered the horrifying truth: Shaoyu and her supposed sister were the same person, and the entire relationship was a fraud. Further digging revealed that Shaoyu, her family, and hired accomplices had orchestrated the scam to extort money. Shockingly, Shaoyu was already married with a child and had used the wedding scam to financially support her family.

Realising he had been the victim of a well-organised criminal ring targeting individuals seeking love and marriage online, Shin reported the matter to the local police. Authorities confirmed the scam was carried out by a network of criminals, with Shaoyu and her accomplices at its core.

The story has sparked an outpouring of anger on social media. Netizens filled the comments section with demands for strict legal action. “This is despicable. Such people should face the harshest punishment,” wrote one user. Another commented, “This is why trust is such a fragile thing. The law must make an example out of them.” Many others sympathised with Shin, urging authorities to recover his money.

As investigations continue, Shin’s ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital age, where trust can often become a weapon for exploitation.

