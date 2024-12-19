Chinese man gets 3.2 crore gift after discovering ex's affair with his nephew

A Shanghai court has ruled that a man, surnamed Li, is not obligated to return the 300,000 Yuan ( ₹3.2 crore) his ex-girlfriend, Xu, gave him in an attempt to salvage their relationship after he discovered her affair with his nephew, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Chinese court ruled in the man's favour, concluding that he was not required to return the money.(Pexel)

Li and Xu began dating in 2018, but their relationship hit a significant setback in 2020 when Li learnt about Xu’s infidelity with his nephew,, according to the Shanghai Morning Post. Furious over the betrayal, Li wanted to end their relationship. However, Xu wrote him a letter of apology, admitting to her actions.

“I have deeply reflected on my mistakes. Yes, I’ve cheated on you multiple times, causing you immense pain,” Xu wrote in her letter. “I am sincerely remorseful. I will correct my mistakes and compensate you with my sincerity,” she reportedly said.

In the two days following her apology, Xu transferred 300,000 Yuan to Li in several bank transactions as a gesture of remorse. Li forgave her, and the couple continued their relationship.

Also read: China to build world’s largest artificial-island airport to handle 43 million passengers

However, in 2022, Li discovered that Xu was still involved with his nephew, prompting him to end the relationship for good. Following their breakup, Xu demanded the return of the 300,000 Yuan, arguing that the money had been intended as a conditional gift tied to their eventual marriage. Since the marriage never occurred, she claimed Li was obligated to return the amount.

Li refused, stating that Xu’s repeated infidelities had caused him significant emotional pain and that the money was given voluntarily as compensation for her actions.

Court rules man can keep ex's 3.2 crore gift

Xu took the matter to court in Shanghai earlier this year. After reviewing the case, the court determined that the funds were voluntarily transferred by Xu to mend their relationship and could not be classified as a conditional gift. The court ruled in Li’s favour, concluding that he was not required to return the money.

The case has generated widespread discussion on Chinese social media. One netizen remarked, “My God, their relationship is so chaotic!” Another commented, “It’s more dramatic than novels or television dramas.”

Also read: Chinese man arrested for operating 400 phones to win gifts in Live-Stream raffles

Others viewed the issue from a different angle, with one user noting, “The money was compensation for the loss of love and loyalty.”

Infidelity has been a recurring theme in recent headlines in China. In August, a violent altercation in Zhejiang province between two senior doctors over a nurse they were both romantically involved with left one of the doctors hospitalised in the intensive care unit he oversees.