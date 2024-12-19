Chinese man arrested for operating 400 phones to win gifts in Live-Stream raffles

A man in Jiangsu province, eastern China, was arrested for running a large-scale operation to cheat in live streams. The suspect, identified as Ma, was discovered using over 400 mobile phones simultaneously from a garage in a residential compound in August, reported The Star. He admitted to cheating to win prizes, which he later sold on e-commerce platforms.(Pexel)

The unusual activity was noticed by an elderly passer-by, who suspected it to be a scam operation and reported it to the police. This led to an investigation by authorities, who found that Ma was managing hundreds of devices linked to separate live-streaming platform accounts.

Ma explained that he used the phones to access the same live stream, which hosted “lucky bags” that offered prizes to audience members who clicked a button and sent a specific message. The live-streamers were responsible for providing the gifts and determining the contents of the lucky bags.

Man makes thousands reselling prizes

Ma admitted to using this system to win various items, ranging from everyday necessities to high-value products like printers and iPhones, which he later sold on second-hand e-commerce platforms. He claimed to earn between 10,000 and 20,000 yuan (approximately US$1,400 to US$2,800) a month from this scheme.

Ma circumvented the need for SIM cards by purchasing existing accounts, which were already registered with personal information. The police charged him with infringing on personal information, which is a violation of Chinese law. While the specific penalty was not disclosed, individuals found guilty of obtaining, selling, or providing personal information can face up to three years in prison or fines.

The case has sparked reactions on social media, with many expressing surprise at Ma’s determination to win gifts. One user on Douyin commented, “It’s not inexpensive to buy 400 smartphones and secure the bandwidth necessary for all his operations. He must have been very obsessed with the lucky bags.” Another user pointed out that others have also used multiple phones to enter raffles for lucky bags during live-streams, calling it a “lazy alternative” for some to make a living.

