Malaysian woman loses over 4 crore in decade-long love scam without ever meeting scammer

A 67-year-old woman in Malaysia fell victim to a love scam, losing over RM2.2 million (INR 4.3 crore) across nearly a decade without meeting the scammer face-to-face. She ended up transferring funds 306 times. (Pexel)

According to The Star, at a press conference on December 17, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf revealed that this may be the longest-running love scam involving a single victim.

The woman first connected with the scammer on Facebook in October 2017. The man introduced himself as an American businessman involved in medical equipment procurement in Singapore. After a month of communication, the two began an online relationship.

“He claimed he wanted to move to Malaysia but couldn’t afford the transportation fees. She agreed to help and made her first bank transfer of RM5,000,” Comm Ramli said.

Over the years, the scammer repeatedly asked for money, citing personal and business problems. The victim ended up transferring funds 306 times to 50 different bank accounts, resulting in total losses of RM2,210,692.60. The funds included loans taken from family members and friends.

Comm Ramli added that the victim never saw the man in person or via video call. “The man used all sorts of excuses. It was only through voice calls,” he explained.

The woman only realised she had been scammed in November this year after sharing her experiences with a friend.

Also read: Bengaluru man flags airport taxi scam as driver inflates bill by ₹1,000: ‘Using an app that looks like Uber’

Comm Ramli urged the public to exercise caution when engaging in online relationships, particularly when money is requested. “Do not rush into ‘serious’ relationships. Be sceptical when it seems too good to be true and when someone quickly pushes for a serious relationship. Question intentions, especially when a new relationship involves requests for money or personal details,” he advised.