News / Trending / PM Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur, blesses newlyweds

PM Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur, blesses newlyweds

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 17, 2024 11:51 AM IST

PM Modi attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. As part of his visit, he offered prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi. A video of PM Modi blessing the newlyweds inside the temple has been doing the rounds of social media.

PM Modi posing for the camera with the newlywed couple. (X/ANI)
PM Modi posing for the camera with the newlywed couple. (X/ANI)

“#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses a newly wedded couple in the temple,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing the video on X. The video opens to show PM Modi in traditional ‘mundu’ (dhoti), kurta and a white shawl. As the video progresses, he can be seen greeting people inside the temple with folded hands. Towards the end of the video, he can be seen giving varmala to the couple. Once the couple exchange varmala, they can be seen seeking PM Modi’s blessings.

Take a look at the video here:

PM Modi’s visit to Kerala

PM Modi arrived at Cochin International Airport from Andhra Pradesh around 6:30 pm on January 16. Kerala’s Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received him on the tarmac. He then started his roadshow at 7:35 pm in an open jeep. BJP State President K Surendran accompanied him during the roadshow.

The Prime Minister will also offer his prayers at the Triprayar Sree Rama temple in Thrissur district. He had last visited Thrissur on January 3, when he held a roadshow and addressed a women’s conclave.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

