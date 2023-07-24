'RIP Twitter': Elon Musk all set to change Twitter logo, netizens react

When one thinks of Twitter, the classic blue bird logo is what instantly comes to mind. However, that might soon change. Elon Musk has picked the new Twitter logo, which substitutes the iconic blue bird with a stylised X. Since the news of the change of the logo broke, many took to the microblogging platform to share their thoughts and views on it. Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration. (REUTERS)

Check out how people are reacting to the new Twitter logo:

Someone shared a reaction video to this new change:

Another said, "RIP Twitter":

Here are a few other reactions:

On Saturday, July 22, 2033, late at night, Musk asked his 149 million followers to submit ideas for a new logo. He then picked one of the submissions and changed his profile photo to that image.

While the new logo was being crowdsourced, Musk changed his profile information to read “X.com,” a website address that now connects corresponding user pages on twitter.com. Together with Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Musk stated that the change is part of a larger redesign that would remove all recognisable Twitter and bird branding.

Before the logo change, Elon Musk had also limited the number of tweets a person can go through in one day. He wrote in a tweet, "To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits:

- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day"

However, after facing backlash, he shared that the numbers would be raised to 800 posts for unverified accounts and 8,000 for verified accounts before later settling on 1,000 and 10,000 tweets, respectively.

Elon Musk bought Twitter last year with intentions to eliminate the bots and preserve free speech. However, this microblogging platform has undergone many prominent changes since then. From mass layoffs to appointing a new CEO and making the blue ticks paid and accessible to users around the world- several of these changes received mixed reactions.