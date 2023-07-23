Twitter set to replace its iconic bird logo, Elon Musk shares new design

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday dropped a bombshell, announcing that the social media platform will soon do away with the bird logo, which has signified the brand over years. Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration. (Reuters file)

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”, the social media platform's owner tweeted.



This is perhaps the biggest overhaul by Musk since taking over the social media platform last year. Twitter is no longer an independent company, as it has been merged with a newly formed firm named X Corp. It came to the light after Musk posted ‘X’ on his Twitter account.

The billionaire's obsession with the letter ‘X’ is not new. In April, Musk had appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new chief executive officer. While welcoming her to the fold, he had tweeted,"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app".



In October last year, Musk had tweeted, “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. Since buying out Twitter, Musk has made radical changes to the microblogging platform from top to bottom, including mass layoffs, introducing paid verification plan etc.



On Saturday, Twitter announced that it will soon impose a limit on the number of direct messages to be sent by an unverified user on the platform. “We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages”, it tweeted.



But the users who have paid verification, can easily send DMs without any restrictions. This move is seen as the company's strategy to get more users signed up for Twitter Blue.

