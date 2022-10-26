School surprises principal with a birthday party. Watch her adorable reaction

For school teachers, handling student quarrels can be a challenge. They not only have to take the situation in control but also have to make the students realise their faults. But, in a turn of events, two students at a school purposely got into a fight to surprise their school principal. In a video shared by the Instagram page @Majically and originally made on TikTok by @xoxkarley, you can see two girls fighting on a basketball court. As they act, two teachers try to control the fight. Soon, the principal enters the basketball court and is taken aback at first. But then, the music starts playing, and everyone surprises the principal with a birthday celebration.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video also has 26,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "It's the switch from business to party for me!!! She was READY to handle that fight!" Another person said, "She was like "Somebody is getting suspended for this" then she realised what was going on." A third wrote, "This made me laugh and smile. What a wonderful learning environment they must have at that school." "I couldn't love this more. Clearly, she's doing a great job at her school."