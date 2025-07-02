Shocking video shows Gujarat lawyer casually sipping on beer during court hearing

In a shocking video, a senior Indian lawyer was seen sipping on a beer mug during his virtual appearance at court proceedings in Gujarat. A video showing senior counsel Bhaskar Tanna casually sipping on beer from a mug in front of Justice Sandeep Bhatt on June 25 has gone viral on social media. A video showing senior counsel Bhaskar Tanna casually sipping on beer from a mug has gone viral on social media.(X/RahulKajalRG)

The Gujarat High Court was appalled by the incident and initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the lawyer for the "outrageous and glaring" conduct.

A division bench of Justice AS Supehia and Justice RT Vachhani said that Bhaskar Tanna's senior counsel title should be withdrawn due to his conduct.

In the clip, showing court proceedings over a Zoom call, three windows are visible. One shows Justice Bhatt, while the other two show the lawyers in the case. Tanna, who was appearing virtually for the court proceedings, is seen standing in front of a background as lawyers argued the case. At one point, he grabs a beer mug and casually takes a sip before putting it aside.

"A video clip of high court proceedings widely circulated in social media shows his contemptuous behaviour of talking on the phone and also having a drink in a beer mug while attending the hearing," Justice Supehia stated.

The high court directed the registry to issue a notice to the lawyer and barred him from appearing virtually before the court. "The demeanour of Tanna defies the privilege of senior counsel conferred upon him by the court. As per our opinion his title should be withdrawn, however, that will be decided at a later stage," the bench said.

This comes after another clip last week showed a man attending court proceedings while sitting on the toilet. The man, who had his camera on during the Gujarat High Court proceedings, was seen adjusting his phone as he sat inside a toilet at his home.

