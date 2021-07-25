Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

It is fun and games most of the time with the furbabies until it’s time for them to visit the vet and almost all pet parents will agree to this statement. While some remain docile and lets the doctor do their job, others just throw tantrums. However, this video of a fluffy kitty shared by veterinary doctor Evan Antin on Facebook shows the feline as quite nervous and scared, unlike regular cats. The clip may leave you feeling sorry for the poor kitty and also feeling an urge to give it a tight hug.

“Believe it or not, this is a common theme for me when I vaccinate cats. Most of my feline patients are shy and a little awkward and just want to hide. I use this to my advantage and let them “hide” while I inject. Most cats also tolerate the actual needle injection quite well bc they’re so distracted simply being out of their home and in an exam room. This kitto was sweet and accepting and tolerant of our visit and appointments like this always make me smile,” reads the caption. The video shows the fluffy feline trying to hide beside Antin while he tried to give her the vaccine.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on July 21, the video has garnered over four lakh views and tons of reactions. The adorable fluffy feline’s burrowing behaviour left many wishing to hug her. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the clip. Some also pointed out how gently Antin handled the situation.

“I let my cat hide in a pillow case when we travel/go to the vet. She loves to have a hidey-hole and it’s easier to give her shots and hold onto her,” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor fluffy baby… although I am glad they don’t expect me to hold my fluffy cat while they do this… it means she will still cuddle with me when they bring her back,” gushed another. “Of my two cats, one would have fought you for the honour of his pride and the second on would be ok with everything as long as you reassured her she is a very good girl indeed,” joked a third.

What do you think of this video?

