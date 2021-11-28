‘Smart’ raven plays with toy, video goes viral with over five million views

Members of the corvid family like ravens and crows often showcase signs of intelligence. There are also videos on the Internet that capture this side of the birds. Case in point, this clip shared on Instagram that shows a raven playing with a puzzle toy. The video which has gone all kinds of viral has left people stunned. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

Originally shared on the bird’s Instagram page, the video went viral after being re-shared on the Insta page 9Gag. They shared the video with the caption, “Smarty pants.”

The video opens to show the raven trying to put tiny bucket like objects inside one another. Take a look at the video to see if it succeeds.

The video has been shared a day ago on November 27. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“It was funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “Smart raven,” expressed another. And the same notion was echoed by a few others too.

What are your thoughts on the video?

