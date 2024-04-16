Sydney stabbings: Hero police officer who took down attacker breaks silence

A police officer in Australia is being hailed as “brave” and a “hero” after she took down an attacker who fatally stabbed six people at a mall in Sydney. As per reports, the cop, Inspector Amy Scott, confronted the attacker, identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, alone and shot him to death. She has now opened up about the incident. Sydney stabbings: The image shows Inspector Amy Scott, who fatally shot a man who stabbed and killed multiple people at a shopping centre. (AP)

DailyMail shared a video explaining what the cop shared about this incident. “Police Inspector Amy Scott has opened up on the moment she confronted 40-year-old knifeman Joel Cauchi. Scott gunned down Cauchi, bringing an end to his rampage that killed six innocent people at Bondi Junction Westfield's shopping centre on Saturday afternoon,” the outlet added.

According to DailyMail, Scott said she is “not a hero”. She also claimed she was “just doing her job” and was “content with her actions”.

Anthony Cooke, assistant commissioner of New South Wales Police, told the BBC. “Very clearly a range of reports were made on the incident, police attended promptly - a single unit officer, inspector of police, was nearby, attended, and went into the centre directed by a range of people. She confronted the offender who had moved, by this stage, to level five. As she continued to walk quickly behind to catch up with him he turned to face her, raised a knife, she discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased."

As per the outlet, the Cauchi family also released a statement saying that they have “no issues” with the cop who killed the attacker. “She was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping alright,” they added.