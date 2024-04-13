Sydney terror attack video: Brave man tries to stop attacker who stabbed people in shopping centre

A video of a man trying to stop an attacker who stabbed multiple people in a Sydney mall was shared on social media. Since then, the chilling video has gone viral, prompting people to say that the civilian is a hero. Sydney terror attack: The image shows a man trying to stop an attacker. (Screengrab)

In the short video, the attacker is seen trying to climb an escalator. A man, standing on top of the mechanical stairs holding what appears to be a queue line manager, tries to stop the attacker from climbing further.

The video has gone viral, with many sharing it across various social media platforms. Just like this X user who posted the video and wrote, “This Aussie man took on the armed attacker in Bondi Junction Shopping Centre, Sydney - putting his own safety at risk to save others. He is a hero.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments. While some expressed their horror at the terror attack, others called the man a “hero”.

Here's how X users reacted to the viral video:

“The man is a legend,” wrote an X user.

“He is a hero. He deserves a medal,” posted another.

“OMG! He is so brave,” expressed a third.

About Sydney Mall terror attack:

Six people lost their lives, including a suspect, in a horrific stabbing attack that occurred in the Westfield shopping centre in Sydney's Bondi junction this morning. As per reports, the attacker was killed during the rescue operation. Following the incident, the authorities evacuated the shopping mall. Paramedics also reached the scene to help those in need of medical assistance.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese addressed the incident and condemned it. “Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported, and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones,” he tweeted. “Our hearts go out to those injured, and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders,” he added.