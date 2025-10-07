Techie gets rejected 8 minutes after completing assessment, shares frustration over job hunt: ‘One failed section..'

Job hunting today feels like an emotional rollercoaster, endless applications, technical tests, and automated rejection emails that arrive before hope can even settle in. The uncertainty and lack of human touch in hiring have left many job seekers feeling frustrated and undervalued. A techie applied to a UK-based startup and completed a 2-hour 15-minute technical test, only to be rejected minutes later.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A recent Reddit post highlighted just how disheartening the experience can be. The techie (@Background_Ad_19) shared how a rejection email arrived only eight minutes after completing a lengthy technical assessment, despite clearing almost every section.

"Rejection mail in just 8 minutes just because I failed to answer 1 question, the rest all cleared," the caption of the post reads.

Rejected minutes after test:

The techie had joined a company four months earlier but was already seeking a change due to a toxic work culture. Hoping for a fresh opportunity, the techie applied to a UK-based startup and received a 2-hour and 15-minute technical test.

The assessment began with multiple-choice questions, all of which were cleared successfully. Next came the output-based sections, SQL and coding assessments were completed, with all test cases passed.

The only challenge was the Node.js section, where two attempts failed the test cases. Unable to proceed without submitting, the techie moved on to the React section.

With just 45 minutes remaining, the React section was completed in 30 minutes, with all test cases passed. Confidently submitting the entire assessment, the techie received a rejection email eight minutes later.

"I felt devastated. I spent over 2 hours giving my best, and just because of one failed Node.js assessment and time, I got rejected," the techie wrote, adding that the experience was heartbreaking and led to tears.

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users flooded the comment section with sympathy, many relating to the techie’s heartbreak.

One of the users commented, “It's the market, bro. Companies are having the upper hand currently. They want the best of candidates with lowballing offers.”

A second user commented, “Stop giving interviews to bots. Collectively ignore bot-based tests. Make the recruiters work.”

"Sad...but it is still much better than being ghosted," another user commented.

