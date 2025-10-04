Redditor calls out coworker for saying 'that’s wrong' in meetings while co-presenting

A Redditor has shared a workplace struggle after facing repeated interruptions from a controlling coworker during presentations. A Redditor explains how a coworker’s interruptions disrupt presentations every time.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the Redditor (@Zorroisblack), the coworker often says “that’s wrong” in front of the audience, even when the information is correct.

"Undermine by coworker while presenting," the caption of the post reads.

The coworker also frequently follows up with comments like “let me explain that better” after the Redditor has already explained something.

Redditor questions office behaviour:

According to the Redditor, the coworker’s behaviour feels very rude and is hard to handle.

"Today she did it, and I lost my cool a bit and gave her a dirty look," the Redditor adds.

The Redditor also revealed that such interruptions by her have happened before and have affected other colleagues as well, throwing off a co-presenter.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Zorroisblack/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many calling the coworker’s behaviour rude and unprofessional.

Some suggested calmly confronting the coworker in private, while others advised documenting each interruption and seeking support from management if it continued.

One of the users commented, “Never look annoyed- look right at her as if you expected her to say that (maybe a touch of sympathy on your face)”

A second user commented, "When she interrupts you, respond with, Coworker, I appreciate your eagerness to assist, but I can field any questions on this.”

“Simply tell your manager you wish not to be paired with her for work projects in the future, if at all possible. You find her needlessly argumentative, unprofessional, and rude at times,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)