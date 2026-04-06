Techie says he got manager fired after PIP, shares how he challenged the decision: 'I chose violence'

A tech professional has claimed they got their manager fired after being placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP), detailing the steps they took to challenge what they described as retaliation. The techie said that the manager was placed on a “management coaching plan” within a month and exited the company six weeks later. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a post on workplace forum Blind titled “I got my manager fired after he tried to PIP me. Here’s exactly how,” the anonymous user said they were put on PIP, but instead of “crying about it”, they chose to fight back. “Everyone on here just rolls over when they get PIPed. ‘Update your resume, start interviewing, take the severance.’ Nah. I chose violence,” the techie wrote.

The user said that the PIP came after they escalated a project delay that was “100%” their manager’s fault. Calling it a “classic retaliation move,” the employee said they spent 2 weeks building a case instead of accepting the decision.

The techie shared that they first gathered internal communication records, including Slack messages, to highlight inconsistencies. “Dude literally told me in writing ‘great work on X’ 3 weeks before saying I was ‘underperforming on X’ in the PIP doc,” the user wrote, adding that they documented everything.

The employee also said they then filed a formal complaint with the company’s ethics team rather than regular HR, alleging retaliation and attaching evidence. They further reached out to two former colleagues who had been placed on PIPs by the same manager, with one agreeing to provide a statement.

The techie further escalated the matter to their skip-level manager via a “polite email” outlining facts, timelines and supporting documents. “Sent a very polite email to my skip level framing it as ‘I want to make sure leadership is aware of a pattern.’ Not emotional, just facts + dates + evidence,” they wrote.

Eventually, the employee said that the manager was placed on a “management coaching plan” within a month and exited the company six weeks later. The user acknowledged that such outcomes may not always be common, but they argued that strong documentation of retaliation can become a liability for companies, forcing action.

“Most people don't even try because they assume the company is always going to side with your manager. That's true maybe 70% of the time. But if you have actual evidence of retaliation? That's a liability for the company and they will cut your manager loose to protect themselves,” the post read.

“Stop being a doormat. Companies don't have loyalty. Managers don't have loyalty. The only person looking out for you is you,” the techie concluded.