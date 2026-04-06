Techie says laid-off big tech employees are making job hunt harder for freshers: ‘Not even getting rejection mails’

A 2024 tech graduate working in a low-end job has described frustration over a job hunt met with silence. The lack of feedback has left the techie feeling trapped and uncertain about the next steps. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the techie said months of preparation and applications to numerous companies have not brought a single response, not even rejection emails.

“I have applied to tons of companies, and I am not even getting rejection mails, just radio silence from the other end,” the techie wrote.

The lack of feedback has left the techie feeling trapped and uncertain about the next steps.

Fresher struggles for interviews: According to the post, concerns focus on the presence of laid-off employees from major companies. These candidates carry strong brand names, which appear to make it nearly impossible for graduates from smaller companies to get interview calls.

As a result, opportunities to showcase skills remain limited, despite dedicated preparation and effort.

“I feel people laid off have brand names, and this makes it almost impossible for people from small companies to even get an interview call. I am not even getting the opportunity to showcase my skills,” the techie wrote.

The techie struggles with a difficult decision: keep working in the current job while making extra efforts to stay employed, or move towards a new career, potentially leaving tech behind.

The Reddit post highlights the uncertainty and challenges faced by freshers today.

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