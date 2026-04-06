Techie says laid-off big tech employees are making job hunt harder for freshers: ‘Not even getting rejection mails’
In a Reddit post, the techie said months of preparation and applications to numerous companies have not brought a single response, not even rejection emails.
A 2024 tech graduate working in a low-end job has described frustration over a job hunt met with silence.
In a Reddit post, the techie said months of preparation and applications to numerous companies have not brought a single response, not even rejection emails.
“I have applied to tons of companies, and I am not even getting rejection mails, just radio silence from the other end,” the techie wrote.
The lack of feedback has left the techie feeling trapped and uncertain about the next steps.
Fresher struggles for interviews:
According to the post, concerns focus on the presence of laid-off employees from major companies. These candidates carry strong brand names, which appear to make it nearly impossible for graduates from smaller companies to get interview calls.
As a result, opportunities to showcase skills remain limited, despite dedicated preparation and effort.
“I feel people laid off have brand names, and this makes it almost impossible for people from small companies to even get an interview call. I am not even getting the opportunity to showcase my skills,” the techie wrote.
The techie struggles with a difficult decision: keep working in the current job while making extra efforts to stay employed, or move towards a new career, potentially leaving tech behind.
The Reddit post highlights the uncertainty and challenges faced by freshers today.
Also Read: Indian couple unable to find jobs in UK, weighs return to India after year-long struggle: ‘We have ₹20 lakh loan’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, saying they faced similar challenges in getting interview calls.
Some noted that AI tools and automated screening often made it harder for freshers to get noticed.
The discussion sparked a broader conversation about fairness and opportunities for freshers in the current job market.
One of the users commented, “The job market is bad because of AI. I don’t think it’s fair to blame people who’ve been laid off.”
Also Read: Laid-off techie offered ₹25K WFH role by the same company to manage entire workload: ‘Tech market is tough’
A second user commented, “You're blaming the victims here; they are going through a much harder time. Don't blame the individuals, it's just the job market right now.”
A third user commented, “It’s just fair, they worked hard to reach there, and now they will obviously have an advantage over other people, all you can do is beat them in hard work and have patience.”
“I can understand his frustration. It sounds rude, but somewhere it's true,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)