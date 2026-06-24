Techie shares journey to Google, recalls emotional offer letter moment: 'I genuinely thought it was fake'
A techie recalled the moment she received her offer letter from Google, saying that she initially thought the offer letter email was fake.
For many aspiring software engineers, landing a job at Google is a dream. For a Delhi woman, that dream came true after months of uncertainty, anxiety and hard work. Taking to X, a user who goes by Shalini, recalled the moment she received her offer letter from the tech giant, saying that she initially thought the offer letter email was fake.
In the post, Shalini opened up about her journey from being a Google intern to finally joining Big Tech as a software engineer. Recalling the emotional rollercoaster she experienced during the process, she said that the moment left her in tears. “After so much ups and downs, finally joined Google as a Software Engineer,” she wrote.
Shalini revealed that she interned with Google Cloud in 2025 and spent much of her internship working hours to prove herself. ‘Some days were literally 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM. I even used to work on weekends,” she wrote.
She said that while many of her friends were exploring Hyderabad, visiting cafes and sightseeing, she dedicated her time towards work. She said that the internship period was especially stressful because of headcount concerns. She and other interns were allegedly advised to keep alternative job offers ready, as there was uncertainty around full-time hiring. But despite the situation, she decided to continue giving her best.
“Still gave my 100% because that’s all I could do,” she wrote.
However, uncertainty did not end with the internship. Shalini said that Google Cloud interns had to wait nearly 5 months before receiving their pre-placement offers (PPOs). “We Cloud interns got our PPOs after almost 5 months and dude, don't even ask how difficult those nights were. I was legit anxious all the time,” she said.
She further revealed that during the waiting period, she secured an offer from Deutsche Bank and also had a winter internship opportunity with a startup. “But somewhere there was always hope because, well, Google is Google,” she said.
“The uncertainty got so bad that I used to avoid checking my phone and spent more time outside just to keep myself distracted,” she added.
Breakthrough moment
Shalini said that the breakthrough moment arrived when she least expected. She said that she was shopping when she opened her phone to make a payment through PhonePe. That’s when she noticed an email titled “Google Offer Letter.”
“The funny part is, the day I got my offer letter, I was shopping in Sarojini Nagar. Opened my phone just to do a PhonePe payment and saw an email saying ‘Google Offer Letter’. They didn't send any confirmation mail or anything. They directly sent the offer letter,” Shalini wrote.
She said that unexpected email left her skeptical. “At first, I genuinely thought it was fake. Checked the sender, checked the domain, checked everything to make sure it was actually from @google.com.And bruh... it was real, she said.
The techie said that she still remembers standing there with tears in her eyes after realising the offer was genuine. “Looking back now, every weekend I worked, every late night, every anxious day and every bit of uncertainty was worth it. Just wanted to say thankyou to God and I just soo greatful,” she concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More