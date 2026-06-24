Techie shares journey to Google, recalls emotional offer letter moment: 'I genuinely thought it was fake'

For many aspiring software engineers, landing a job at Google is a dream. For a Delhi woman, that dream came true after months of uncertainty, anxiety and hard work. Taking to X, a user who goes by Shalini, recalled the moment she received her offer letter from the tech giant, saying that she initially thought the offer letter email was fake. Shalini said that Google Cloud interns had to wait nearly 5 months before receiving their PPOs. (X/@Shalini70856041)

In the post, Shalini opened up about her journey from being a Google intern to finally joining Big Tech as a software engineer. Recalling the emotional rollercoaster she experienced during the process, she said that the moment left her in tears. “After so much ups and downs, finally joined Google as a Software Engineer,” she wrote.

Shalini revealed that she interned with Google Cloud in 2025 and spent much of her internship working hours to prove herself. ‘Some days were literally 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM. I even used to work on weekends,” she wrote.

She said that while many of her friends were exploring Hyderabad, visiting cafes and sightseeing, she dedicated her time towards work. She said that the internship period was especially stressful because of headcount concerns. She and other interns were allegedly advised to keep alternative job offers ready, as there was uncertainty around full-time hiring. But despite the situation, she decided to continue giving her best.

“Still gave my 100% because that’s all I could do,” she wrote.