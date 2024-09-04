The Great Lego Spill of 1997 is a ‘gift’ that keeps on giving 27 years later

In 1997, a cargo ship called the Tokio Express was on its way to New York when it was hit by a rogue wave. The ship almost capsized, plunging all 62 of its shipping containers into the sea. One of them contained nearly 5 million Lego pieces that disappeared into the water, leading to one of the most bizarre environmental disasters of our time. Two Lego dragons that plunged into the sea in 1997(Instagram/@legolostatsea)

Nearly 27 years after what has become known as the Great Lego Spill of 1997, Lego pieces are being found across the beaches of Europe today.

The Lego pieces that plunged into the sea contained 79,680 spear guns, 33,427 black dragons, 50,000 brooms and 97,500 scuba tanks, among other things. Some of these toys are easier to find than others - for example, there were only 514 green dragons in the container, and collectors consider them a prized find today. A black octopus is also something of a holy grail for Lego enthusiasts. On the other hand, black Lego dragons are more common.

Documenting the washed-up Lego pieces

Cornwall resident Tracey Williams has been documenting the Lego finds since 2010, according to the New York Times. “The very first time I went to the beach, I found a bit of Lego from the spill, and I thought that was quite astonishing,” she said.

Williams, the author of “Adrift: The Curious Tale of the Lego Lost at Sea”, also runs Facebook and Instagram pages on Lego pieces that are still being discovered 27 years after the Great Lego Spill.

In her book, she writes: “Over the years, ocean currents have swept the Lego vast distances – it’s been found in the Channel Islands, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Some oceanographers believe it could have drifted all the way round the world. Most of the Lego from the spill has never been found, however, and is thought to be lying on the seabed.”

Over the years, people have found colourful Lego dragons, birds, swords and more. For some beachgoers, finding a Lego piece washed ashore has become something of a quest. Finding a toy piece in the sand is an occasion for joy, but finding a rarer Lego piece - like a green dragon - is considered a momentous thing.

The environmental effect

While finding an unexpected Lego can spark joy, the spill has greater environmental consequences that are not discussed as widely.

A spokesperson for the Lego Group said the company didn’t “ever want Lego bricks to end up in the sea” and called the Great Lego Spill “an unfortunate accident.”

“We are serious about our role in helping to look after the planet,” the spokesperson said. “We have an ambitious sustainability strategy that aims to leave a positive impact for future generations,” according to the New York Times.