News / Trending / This coconut egg recipe is taking the culinary world by storm. Are you brave enough to try it?

This coconut egg recipe is taking the culinary world by storm. Are you brave enough to try it?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 09, 2023 07:10 PM IST

“Looks so yuck. Eggs in coconut water? Really?” wrote an individual while reacting to the video that shows the preparation of this bizarre dish

Coconut water and eggs are usually enjoyed separately, each offering a unique refreshment—coconut water for a hot day and eggs for any cravings, cooked just the way you like. However, imagine a dish that brings these two unlikely companions together. Well, a video that is going viral on social media shows just that. While many didn’t quite like the concoction, others enquired where they could have it.

Man making unique coconut egg dish. (X/@VisitUdupi)
Man making unique coconut egg dish. (X/@VisitUdupi)

The video was shared on X handle @VisitUdupi and is credited to a food page that goes by ‘resep_inspirasi_debm’ on Instagram. The video opens to show an individual removing coconut from the furnace and cutting the outer coating with a knife. As the video goes on, he makes a cut on the top and adds egg white to it. Next, he adds egg yolk and gives it a good mix. Towards the end, he packs the coconut in a black polythene.

Watch this video right here:

Since being shared on November 5, the video has garnered more than 62,000 views and scores of likes. Additionally, many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this coconut egg recipe:

“Had Dab Chingdi a Bengali dish. Now this is Dab Anda. Who will take the certification for its invention and patent?” posted an X user.

Another added, “Where will I get this one?”

“What is this called and where can I try it in Bengaluru?” enquired a third.

A fourth commented, “Egg with coconut water.”

“Na na na! Horrible,” declared a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Looks so yuck. Eggs in coconut water? Really?”

“This is nuts. Experiments of these kinds will spoil the originality of the coconut,” wrote a seventh.

