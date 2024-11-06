This India-based actress voted in US presidential election, internet surprised to learn she’s an American citizen

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has cast her vote in the US presidential elections. Kapoor, 31, was among the millions of Americans who headed to polling stations across the United States on Tuesday to elect the nation’s 47th President. The 2024 US election is being billed as a close race between Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor voted for Kamala Harris in the US presidential election 2024.(Instagram/@akansharanjankapoor)

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is based in Mumbai, surprised her followers by announcing that she had voted in the US presidential election. She shared an Instagram Story that shows her sporting an “I voted” badge. A Kamala Harris sticker on the Story indicated that she had voted for the Democrat.

Surprised by American citizenship

Many internet users were surprised to learn that Mumbai-based Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is an American citizen.

“Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is a US citizen??” read a post on Reddit that has received dozens of surprised comments.

The post was filled with other examples of India-based celebrities who hold citizenship of other countries. Two notable examples that emerged again and again where Akshay Kumar – who recently gave up his Canadian citizenship – and Alia Bhatt, who is known to have a British passport.

Kapoor, in fact, is a close friend of Alia Bhatt’s. The two are believed to have studied together in school.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is the daughter of actor-director Shashi Ranjan and his wife Anu Ranjan. Her Wikipedia page states that she was born in Mumbai and completed her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School. Kapoor made her onscreen debut in the 2020 Netflix film Guilty. She also had a role in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.

Meanwhile, the US presidential race has remained stubbornly deadlocked for weeks with some of the election forecasters giving 60-year-old Vice President Harris an edge over former President Trump, 78, in some of the key battleground states like Pennsylvania.