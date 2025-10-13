'This is breathtaking': NASA astronaut shares stunning picture of Mount Everest taken from space

Mount Everest, the planet’s tallest peak, sits proudly in Nepal as part of the majestic Himalayan mountain range that stretches across several nations. Recently, space enthusiasts and nature lovers were treated to a mesmerising view of the mountain unlike any seen before — from the edge of space itself. A NASA astronaut captured Mount Everest from the International Space Station, leaving viewers awestruck by Earth’s beauty from orbit.(X/@astro_Pettit)

NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a remarkable photograph on his X (formerly Twitter) account, taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The image showcases the snow-covered summit of Mount Everest surrounded by Nepal’s dramatic terrain, offering a humbling reminder of Earth’s beauty from above.

Pettit captioned the post, “Orbiting the Himalayas mountain range. Mount Everest is in this photo, with much of Nepal visible as well.”

Check out the post here:

The stunning photograph quickly captured the imagination of many, amassing over three lakh views within two days of being posted.

Internet reacts

The image sparked a wave of admiration and curiosity online, as users marvelled at the rare perspective of the Himalayas from orbit. One user wrote, “This photo makes you realise going to space is way cooler than climbing Mount Everest.” Another added humorously, “Can you see all the trash up there that the human train has left? What a joke that hike has become!”

Some were simply moved by the beauty of the planet. “Earth is soo beautiful,” commented one viewer, while another user shared their excitement, saying, “Planning a visit to Tibet, Mt. Everest, and Nepal next Spring. Hopefully it all works out. So excited. It's really cool to see it all from space! Thanks for sharing.”

Among lighter remarks, one person joked, “Must you always add a curve at the corner?” while another called the sight “breathtaking.”