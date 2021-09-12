Toddler’s reaction while listening to song during car ride amuses people. Watch

A video involving a toddler and a car ride is Internet’s new love. The video shows the kid’s reaction while listening to a song during the car ride. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a wide smile.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being shared across different social media platforms. The video opens to show the kid sitting in a baby car seat grooving to a song. A text appearing on the screen also reads “When the beat hits you just right.”

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the video to see the kid's reaction:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 93,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Babies are just put on this Earth so they can entertain adults really," joked a Twitter user. “I see a future bass guitar player in our presence,” shared another. “I hope he feels so happy throughout his life - he's a perfect little boy,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

