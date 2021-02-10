IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Turkish man is best friends with swan he rescued 37 years ago. See pics
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman talks to Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago,(AP)
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman talks to Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago,(AP)
trending

Turkish man is best friends with swan he rescued 37 years ago. See pics

Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey’s western Edirne province.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:55 PM IST

An unusual friendship between a Turkish man and a swan he rescued has endured for decades.

Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey’s western Edirne province.

Mirzan and a group of friends were taking a shortcut in their car when they noticed the swan, with a broken wing, in an empty field. Mirzan immediately took the swan in to protect her from predators and kept her in the car until that afternoon, when he was able to take the swan to his home.

Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman is followed by Garip, a female swan.(AP)
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman is followed by Garip, a female swan.(AP)

Since then, Garip has lived on the man’s farm in the Karaagac region, bordering Greece.

Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman shares a moment with Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago.(AP)
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman shares a moment with Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago.(AP)

Garip follows Mirzan whenever she is out of her pen, accompanying him when he is doing his chores around the farm or for his evening walks.

“Since I love animals, I said to myself that I should take her home instead of leaving her as prey to foxes,” Mirzan told The Associated Press, recounting the day he took Garip in. “We got used to each other. We never separated.”

Mirzan named the swan “Garip,” which translates as “bizarre” but is also used to describe those who are down on their luck.

Garip, a female swan that was rescued 37 years ago by Recep Mirzan.(AP)
Garip, a female swan that was rescued 37 years ago by Recep Mirzan.(AP)

After Garip’s broken wing healed, the swan stayed with Mirzan and also befriended the cats and dogs in the area.

Garip spends most of her time out of her pen and has never tried to run away from Mirzan’s farmstead.

Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman and Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago.(AP)
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman and Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago.(AP)

A widower with no children, the 63-year-old Mirzan says Garip has been loyal to him and chose to stay at his side. Mirzan considers the swan his child.

Garip, a female swan that was rescued 37 years ago by Recep Mirzan.(AP)
Garip, a female swan that was rescued 37 years ago by Recep Mirzan.(AP)

Living with Mirzan has obviously been beneficial for Garip. According to the U.K.-based Swan Sanctuary, the average lifespan for a swan in the wild is 12 years. It says that, in protected environments, they can live up to 30 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey
app
Close
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David Tavella, Communications Manager for the Sainte Catherine Laboure Nursing Home in Toulon, France, Tuesday Feb. 9, 2021. The nun is the second-oldest known living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people believed to be aged 110 or older. French media report that the nun tested positive for COVID-19 virus in mid-January but just three weeks later she is fit as a fiddle — albeit it in her regular wheelchair. (BFM TV via AP)(AP)
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David Tavella, Communications Manager for the Sainte Catherine Laboure Nursing Home in Toulon, France, Tuesday Feb. 9, 2021. The nun is the second-oldest known living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people believed to be aged 110 or older. French media report that the nun tested positive for COVID-19 virus in mid-January but just three weeks later she is fit as a fiddle — albeit it in her regular wheelchair. (BFM TV via AP)(AP)
trending

116-year-old woman beats Covid-19, looks forward to celebrate next birthday

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, the nun is considered recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a teacher named Monique Waters.(Instagram/@itsmoniquesworld)
The image shows a teacher named Monique Waters.(Instagram/@itsmoniquesworld)
trending

Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:29 PM IST
“I love our kindergarten daily affirmations! We say these each morning during our morning meeting!” reads the caption shared with the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared appreciative comments while reacting to the post.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
People shared appreciative comments while reacting to the post.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
trending

Teddy Day 2021: IFS officer shares pic of this animal to celebrate the day

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST
“The teddy which lives on higher reaches of #Himalayas," reads of a part of the officer's Teddy Day tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@rattlesnakesolutions)
The image was shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@rattlesnakesolutions)
trending

Woman finds snake 'guarding' her food delivery. Can you spot the reptile?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The image shows a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Twitter/@not_lindsay)
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Twitter/@not_lindsay)
trending

Woman’s video on neighbour practicing same tune for months goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:40 AM IST
“For months I lived next to a sax player who would quite literally not stop playing the pink panther theme song,” reads the caption shared alongside the tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the view of the racetrack from two different angles.(Instagram/@ginger_cat_and_vizslas)
The image shows the view of the racetrack from two different angles.(Instagram/@ginger_cat_and_vizslas)
trending

Pet parent creates a racetrack in backyard for dogs, it’s adorable. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:18 AM IST
“You guys are the best and so are all your babies,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image shows a hearing from the 394th Judicial District Court of Texas.(AP)
This image shows a hearing from the 394th Judicial District Court of Texas.(AP)
trending

'I'm not a cat': Zoom mishap makes lawyer look like a feline in court. Watch

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:29 AM IST
The attorney accidentally joined a video conference of a civil forfeiture court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows astronaut Victor Glover spacewalking.(Twitter/@AstroVicGlover)
The image shows astronaut Victor Glover spacewalking.(Twitter/@AstroVicGlover)
trending

Astronaut tweets about completing his first and second spacewalks, shares pics

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:26 AM IST
The tweet prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Kiren Rijiju singing.(Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
The image shows Kiren Rijiju singing.(Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
trending

Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:48 PM IST
People appreciated the sports minister’s talent and lauded his gesture towards the jawans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (AP)
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (AP)
trending

Mystery deepens:10-foot-high metal monolith vanishes from Turkish heritage site

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:57 PM IST
The shiny structure, however, was reported gone Tuesday morning, days after authorities said they were investigating its appearance by looking through closed circuit television footage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) confinements, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel.(REUTERS)
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) confinements, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel.(REUTERS)
trending

Israelis take part in screaming sessions to waive lockdown blues

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:43 PM IST
To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis are keeping calm and carrying on screaming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the screen showing the India vs England test match.(Twitter/@Akshay Natarajan)
The image shows the screen showing the India vs England test match.(Twitter/@Akshay Natarajan)
trending

Chennai family arranges Ind vs Eng test match live-stream inside wedding venue

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Tweeple pointed out how the picture aptly depicted the excitement around the sport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo.(Twitter/@SulbhaArora)
The image shows the doggo.(Twitter/@SulbhaArora)
trending

Doggo caught ‘red handed’ after stealing. Its expression will crack you up

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:45 PM IST
People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable ‘thief’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of Lebanese NGO Baytna Baytak Firas Minnawi, right, and Mario Suleiman, left, unpack oxygen machine to be donated to an elderly COVID-19 patient in Beit Shebab, a mountain village 15 mile (24 km) north of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The group of Lebanese activists are matching empty apartments and hotel rooms with nurses and doctors who are serving countless hours in the country's hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and who need a place to rest without endangering their families or elderly parents. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(AP)
Members of Lebanese NGO Baytna Baytak Firas Minnawi, right, and Mario Suleiman, left, unpack oxygen machine to be donated to an elderly COVID-19 patient in Beit Shebab, a mountain village 15 mile (24 km) north of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The group of Lebanese activists are matching empty apartments and hotel rooms with nurses and doctors who are serving countless hours in the country's hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and who need a place to rest without endangering their families or elderly parents. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(AP)
trending

Home away from home: Lebanese group extends help to health workers

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Raising more than $27,000, the group currently have placed 48 machines with those who need it across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cows and buffalos eat grass at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.&nbsp;Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
Cows and buffalos eat grass at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
trending

Hong Kong set to celebrate Year of Ox with focus on wild bovines

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP