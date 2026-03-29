‘UK needs to take notes’: Foreigner amazed as ₹822 grocery order arrives in 29 minutes in Goa
A foreigner shared her ₹822 grocery haul delivered in Goa via Swiggy Instamart in 29 minutes.
A foreign woman in Goa has drawn attention online after sharing her experience of ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart. Posting on Instagram, the woman identified as Chlo documented a quick delivery that left her surprised at both the speed and cost.
(Also read: Foreigner impressed by India’s hospitality as strangers serve him free biryani in Mysore: 'Don’t worry, just eat')
In the video, Chlo is seen unpacking her order while explaining how the service works. She says, "Alright, I'm just gonna do a quick little haul of what I've got from Swiggy. It's India's like delivery platform. It did take 20 minutes. Normally, orders do take a lot quicker than this. So yeah, I'm gonna unpack my order with you guys, and you tell me how much you think this should cost and how much it actually cost. I will tell you at the end. So first in the bag, we've got a big bag of coriander and a big bag of garlic as well. Didn't know what it was for a second. Got a big bag of English cucumbers. and I got some cherry tomatoes. So I have three packets of this branded dog food. Now, I was really shocked at the price of this. So how much do you think this cost me? Because in the UK, dog food isn't cheap. The total actually was, for these three, £3.37. So rupees, that was about 439 rupees. I'm very impressed. Let me know what you guys think."
‘ ₹822 for groceries’ surprises viewers
In the caption accompanying the video, Chlo highlighted the total cost and delivery time, writing, “ ₹822 of groceries delivered to my door in Goa in 29 minutes. That’s £7.50. Feta, cherry tomatoes, coriander, cucumber, garlic + a whole separate dog food order. Via Swiggy Instamart. The UK needs to take notes.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts to affordability and speed
Several users shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "This is why quick commerce is booming in India." Another said, "You won’t get this kind of speed and pricing anywhere else." A third commented, "India is way ahead when it comes to convenience."
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one noting, "In many countries, you’d pay triple for this and still wait longer." Another added, "Swiggy Instamart is a lifesaver for daily essentials." One more user remarked, "The UK definitely needs to take notes on this."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More