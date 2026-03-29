‘UK needs to take notes’: Foreigner amazed as ₹822 grocery order arrives in 29 minutes in Goa

A foreign woman in Goa has drawn attention online after sharing her experience of ordering groceries through Swiggy Instamart. Posting on Instagram, the woman identified as Chlo documented a quick delivery that left her surprised at both the speed and cost. A foreigner in Goa showed groceries worth ₹822 delivered in under 30 minutes via Swiggy Instamart. (Instagram/solowithchlox)

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In the video, Chlo is seen unpacking her order while explaining how the service works. She says, "Alright, I'm just gonna do a quick little haul of what I've got from Swiggy. It's India's like delivery platform. It did take 20 minutes. Normally, orders do take a lot quicker than this. So yeah, I'm gonna unpack my order with you guys, and you tell me how much you think this should cost and how much it actually cost. I will tell you at the end. So first in the bag, we've got a big bag of coriander and a big bag of garlic as well. Didn't know what it was for a second. Got a big bag of English cucumbers. and I got some cherry tomatoes. So I have three packets of this branded dog food. Now, I was really shocked at the price of this. So how much do you think this cost me? Because in the UK, dog food isn't cheap. The total actually was, for these three, £3.37. So rupees, that was about 439 rupees. I'm very impressed. Let me know what you guys think."

‘ ₹ 822 for groceries’ surprises viewers In the caption accompanying the video, Chlo highlighted the total cost and delivery time, writing, “ ₹822 of groceries delivered to my door in Goa in 29 minutes. That’s £7.50. Feta, cherry tomatoes, coriander, cucumber, garlic + a whole separate dog food order. Via Swiggy Instamart. The UK needs to take notes.”

Take a look here at the clip: