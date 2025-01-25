United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lagos, leaving six injured; horrifying visuals emerge

A United Airlines flight experienced a terrifying ordeal when it was forced to make an emergency return landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos due to a “technical issue.” The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner initially bound for Washington Dulles International Airport, had 245 passengers, eight flight attendants, and three pilots on board. There were 245 passengers and eight flight attendants in the aircraft. (Instagram/@Aviation)

A video of the incident’s aftermath surfaced on Instagram, showing chaos inside the aircraft. Articles, food, and baggage were scattered across the aisles, highlighting the havoc caused during the emergency landing of the flight UA613.

Take a look at the video:

Passengers recounted the horrifying moments leading up to the landing. One passenger said, “We had already been served our meals when the plane lost pressure and dropped. We noticed a sharp descent. I hit my head on the ceiling because of the impact. The sharp descent happened three times, causing some people to sustain injuries.”

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the details in an official statement. “Onboard the aircraft were 245 passengers and 11 crew members. While all individuals disembarked safely, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, while 27 passengers and five crew members suffered minor injuries. The FAAN rescue team responded promptly, ensuring the injured received immediate medical attention,” the statement read.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner safely landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, where emergency services were on standby to provide immediate assistance. Those with serious injuries were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, while other passengers received care and support at the airport.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the technical issue that led to the sharp descent and cabin pressure loss, reported the UKNIP. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, United Airlines has confirmed its cooperation with local officials to determine the cause of the incident and offer support to those affected.

