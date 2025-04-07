UP groom offers 5,000 for joota chupai ritual, gets beaten up by bride's family

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh turned into a battlefield after the two families came to blows over money given for one of the rituals, according to India Today. In UP's Bijnor, the bride's family was furious after the groom gave ₹5,000 instead of ₹50,000 as part of the "joota chupai" ritual during the wedding. The groom's low offer for the joota chupai ritual led the bride's family to thrash him (Representative image)

Feeling shortchanged, the groom's family taunted the groom by labelling him a "beggar" and decided to lock him up in a room. He was then beaten with stick by the bride's family.

Muhammad Shabir from Uttarakhand's Chakrata had reached Bijnor with his family in a wedding procession. As the wedding rituals progressed, the bride's sisters stile Shabir's shoes and demanded ₹50,000 from him to get them back. The ritual commonly requires the groom to meet the demands put forward by the bride's family and pay the demanded price to get his shoes back to proceed with the wedding rituals.

Groom called ‘beggar’

Asked to pay up, Shabir handed over ₹5,000 to the bride's sister which led to women in her family mocking him and soon they began calling him a beggar. This led to an argument between the two sides which snowballed into a fight soon. Shabbir's family then claimed that they were locked in a room by the bride's family and beaten with sticks.

On the other hand, the bride's family alleged that the argument turned into a fight when they were questioned by Shabir's family about the quality of gold they received as part of wedding gifts. The brother of the bride accused the groom's family of prioritising money over the bride.

Police intervene

Soon, the police were called and a team reached the wedding to pacify both parties. The two families were taken to the police station to narrate the events and police said a settlement was reached soon after. "There was a dispute between two parties regarding the ritual of 'joota chupai'. They reached the Najibabad police station to describe the sequence of events. Now, a settlement has been reached between the two families," an official told India Today.

(Also read: Bride walks down the aisle without makeup on her wedding day, faces backlash)