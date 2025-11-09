Azoria CEO defends US education, says he’s tired of ‘Indian literacy rate’ comparisons

Azoria CEO James Fishback has sparked a heated debate online after posting a fiery message defending American culture and education. Fishback, a vocal opponent of the H-1B visa program, said that Americans should not apologize for their way of life or adjust it to match international academic standards. Azoria CEO James Fishback lashed out at those comparing American education to India and China.

He specifically rejected India and China being held up as glowing examples of academic vigour. Fishback said that American cultural traditions such as attending church and Friday night football should be non-negotiable, suggesting that educational comparisons should not come at the cost of established American norms.

“We are Americans”

“We don't want ANYONE lecturing us about Indian literacy rates or Chinese math rates. Cut the crap now. We’re Americans. We’re talented. We’re smart. And no, we’re not giving up church on Sunday for more math tutoring,” the investor and CEO said during a recent speaking engagement at Boston University.

“We’re not skipping Friday Night Lights because there’s a chemistry test to cram for. The second we stop apologizing for who we are, we will start winning again!” he told a roomful of listeners.

A critique of Vivek Ramaswamy?

Fishback’s post was seen as an indirect critique of Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American businessman and Republican political figure, who has previously argued that the US education system is falling behind global competitors like China and India.

In a post shared December 2024 which has since garnered 124 million views, Ramaswamy had argued that American society historically celebrates mediocrity over excellence, which discourages the cultivation of high-level technical skills from a young age.

He had advocated for “More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers” – ideas that Fishback categorically rejected in his recent speech.

Internet weighs in

Fishback’s take on American education proved polarizing on X. (Also read: ‘Eliminate all visa programs’, Azoria CEO vents frustration over H1-B hiring in stark message to foreigners)

“So no science or math or general lifelong learning. Just watch football, go to church and assume you are exceptional?” asked one X user.

“This mentality is exactly why America needed immigrants to stay ahead in the game. The only way you can stop immigration is when USA decides it doesn't want to be number one anymore in the world order,” said another.

“Americanism is the path forward. Americans should strive for excellence, but not at the expense of American culture or the American people,” one person countered.