‘Eliminate all visa programs’, Azoria CEO vents frustration over H1-B hiring in stark message to foreigners

James Fishback, an American investor who initially worked for Elon Musk's DOGE before becoming a vocal opponent of the nation's H-1B visa program, claimed that the battle is personal to him because his mother lost her employment in Florida and was replaced by an H-1B a few weeks later. During an appearance on a Fox panel, Fishback claimed that instead of interviewing any American candidates, CEOs fabricate the “slanderous like” that there aren't enough qualified American workers. American investor James Fishback opposes the H-1B visa program, linking it to his mother's job loss. He asserts that CEOs misrepresent the skill levels of American workers and insists that foreigners should not have the same job rights as Americans.(X@j_fishback)

“CEOs complain they can’t find skilled workers in America. But under the H-1B program, they’re not even required to interview an American—not even to post the job publicly for Americans to see. So how can they say Americans aren’t skilled if you have the unmitigated gall, the unfettered intrepidity, and the unencumbered audacity to not even interview a single American worker?” Fishback stated.

H1-B visa: Fishback's stark message to foreigners

Calling his stand against H1-B visa holders “personal”, the American investor went on to recall that his mother was sacked from her Florida job in 2021 and was later replaced by an H-1B candidate. He further disagreed with the “slanderous lie” that Americans lack skills, which is promoted by CEOs and the Chamber of Commerce.

To support his argument, he claimed, “Americans are the brightest, hardest-working, most brilliant people in the world, and we cannot apologize for it.”

In a another video, Fishback stated that the US does not require any foreigners to come work here.

He further delivered an anti-foreigners message, saying that they don't have a right to work or build their homes in America. “If you are a foreigner coming to America, you do not have a right to the jobs of Americans, to the homes of Americans, to the schools that our kids go to, the schools that we went to. You don't.”

‘…come here and go to Disney World,’ Fishback calls for all visas elimination

Calling all foreigners “a guest,” he stressed, “You are free to come here and go to Disney World. There are job makers and there are job takers. And right here right now, we do not have room for a single job taker. A taker is going to take healthcare, take education, take space up in our country. Because we do not have time. We do not have space. We do not have resources for anyone other than our own.”

Meanwhile, Fishback took to X to call for eliminating “ALL VISA PROGRAMS that steal jobs from American workers.”