Did Erika Kirk admit she sees some similarities between Charlie Kirk and JD Vance? Here's the truth amid affair rumors

A picture of Erika Kirk and JD Vance cuddling at a recent TPUSA event in Mississippi on Wednesday has gone viral. Erika's hand placement on Vance's hair during the hug drew a lot of criticism. In a now viral clip, Erika claims to have seen some resemblance between JD Vance and Charlie Kirk. Erika Kirk's comments on JD Vance resembling her late husband created buzz online, leading to rumors of an affair.(Getty Images via AFP)

“No one will ever replace Charlie… but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance,” she appears to declare in the video.

The video appeared after a netizen with the username @rupamurthy1 published it on X. Currently, the post has over 6.5 million views and 45K likes. The video went viral on social media, prompting speculation that it was created using AI.

Responding to the video, one user wrote: “It's fake video..... Made with AI.”

“It's little sad when your husband was just assassinated and people try to judge everything from your attire to behaviour. She just lost her husband. Please give her some some time to spare. It's inhuman for us to judge her,” another stated, while sympathising with Erika.

Here's the truth as Erika Kirk faces backlash

It is noteworthy that Erika Kirk mentioned the similarities between JD Vance and her late spouse. The video went viral amid reports that Erika and JD were allegedly having an affair.

Acknowledging the weight of the moment, she stated to have “prayed on it” when her team requested Vance to speak.

There were speculations of an affair between Vance and Erika because of the embrace and the way she put her hand over his head.

Meanwhile, social media sites were inundated with comments from netizens. In addition to the hug between the two, Erika's mention of Vance's resemblance to Charlie Kirk also drew attention from online users.

Taking to X, a member commented, “I'm sure that when Erika hugs her grandpa or male coworkers, she rakes her fingers through their hair and mashes herself against them too. Who doesn't, right?”

Erika Kirk came under fire for her outfit at the event on Wednesday. She was dressed in black leather pants, which many people found strange. “Leather hot pants seem an odd choice for a political organization promoting a religious and supposedly conservative narrative,” one user commented.