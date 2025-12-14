Hanukkah 2025: Wishes and greetings to share with friends and family

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, begins this Sunday, December 14, and ends on December 22. The eight-day holiday is marked by the nightly lighting of candles. It commemorates the victory of rebel fighters known as the Maccabees in recapturing Jerusalem's Holy Temple in 165 BCE, according to Chabad.org. As millions prepare to celebrate, here are 25 wishes and greetings to send to your friends and family:

Happy Hanukkah 2025 wishes and greetings