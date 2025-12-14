Hanukkah 2025: Wishes and greetings to share with friends and family
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 07:22 pm IST
Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, starts on December 14 and ends on December 22.
Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, begins this Sunday, December 14, and ends on December 22. The eight-day holiday is marked by the nightly lighting of candles. It commemorates the victory of rebel fighters known as the Maccabees in recapturing Jerusalem's Holy Temple in 165 BCE, according to Chabad.org. As millions prepare to celebrate, here are 25 wishes and greetings to send to your friends and family:
Hanukkah 2025 wishes and greetings
- May the lights of Menorah candles fill your home this Hanukkah.
- Happy Chanukah! May your life be filled with the light of Menorah candles.
- Happy Hanukkah! Hope you’re singing the dreidel songs a little louder this time of year.
- Chag sameach! May your heart be warmed with the glow of Hanukkah candles.
- May you hold the spirit of Hanukkah forever in your heart.
- Happy Festival of Lights! Remember the miracle of Menorah this holiday.
- May the lights of Hanukkah guide you towards the best path for your future and a road to eternal bliss.
- Have a warm and happy Hanukkah filled with good food, family, and light.
- Happy Festival of Lights! May all the darkness in your life fade away.
- Wishing you lots of love, hugs, and gelt!
- Blessings be with you and yours during the Festival of Lights and always.
- Happy Hanukkah! May your candles burn long and your celebration be joyous.
- Wishing you a Hanukkah filled with beauty, love, and light.
- Wishing you a meaningful Hanukkah and a peaceful new year.
- Your kindness shines as brightly as a menorah!
- The Magic of Hanukkah never ends, and its greatest gifts are family and friends. Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year!
- Wishing you a bright and beautiful Hanukkah!
- Wishing you eight nights of love and laughter.
- May the Festival of Lights brighten your days!
- Blessings and light this Hanukkah!
- This Hanukkah, may the dreidel always fall in your favour!
- May the glow of the Hanukkah candles bring you immense joy!
- Sending you bright Hanukkah wishes your way!
- May your holiday be full of love and joy!
- Happy Hanukkah! May you win lots of gelt and eat plenty of sufganiyot this holiday.
