What is Apollo? Australia's new laser weapon can destroy 200 drones without power supply

Drone swarms have become one of the most pressing challenges in modern warfare. From Ukraine to the Middle East, inexpensive unmanned aircraft have tested the limits of even the world’s most advanced air defense systems. Now, a new Australian innovation is offering a powerful alternative: Apollo, a high-energy laser weapon developed by Electro Optic Systems (EOS). A NATO nation has bought a laser system that neutralizes drone swarms on internal power. Here are the full capabilities of the system.(AFP)

The Apollo laser has already been sold to an undisclosed NATO nation, and defense experts say it could reshape how militaries counter mass drone attacks, reported the New York Times.

How the Apollo laser works

The Apollo is a 100-kilowatt class laser, capable of surging up to 150 kW in practice. Designed to take down drones ranging from 20 lbs (9 kg) to 1,320 lbs (600 kg), it offers unprecedented firepower at low cost, per New Atlas.

Unlike missile interceptors, which can cost millions per shot, Apollo can destroy a drone for less than 10 cents per strike. It can engage 20 Group 1 drones per minute, cover a 360° field per strike, and lock on to a new target in just 700 milliseconds.

Its most striking feature is its internal power supply, which allows it to operate even when disconnected from external electricity. EOS stated that Apollo can destroy up to 200 drones unplugged before its reserve is depleted. When connected to mains power, it can operate indefinitely, the New Atlas report further stated.

Apollo laser system: Designed for the battlefield

The Apollo system is compact enough to fit inside a 20-foot shipping container, with emitter units mounted on top. It can also be integrated into vehicle platforms, making it adaptable for both stationary defense and mobile operations.

With a range of 3 km for destruction and 15 km for blinding drone sensors, Apollo offers both lethal and non-lethal engagement options. The versatility allows it to function as a standalone weapon or as part of a layered defense system alongside traditional missile shields.

Apollo lasers: A timely innovation?

The timing of Apollo's adoption coincides with the moment Russian drone swarms have entered NATO airspace recently, including Poland, which has set off warning sirens throughout Europe. The collective systems - like the Patriot missile defense - are too expensive and constrained to respond properly to mass incursions of lower-cost drones that weigh less than 60 kgs.

"The demand is urgent and accelerating, which is why EOS has invested for years to bring this capability to a level of maturity," Dr. Andreas Schwer, EOS Group CEO, told the New Atlas. "EOS has developed its high energy laser weapon to meet the urgent market need and emerging strategic requirement to defend against drone swarm attacks at an economical cost," Schwer added.

The road ahead

While development is exciting, lasers have limitations. Their efficiency can be impeded by rain and fog, and humidity stifles precision. And almost all current systems lack the range or output to deter ballistic missiles, noted experts. But that is what the team thinks: Apollo marks a significant advance in directed energy weapons.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the Apollo laser?

Apollo is a 100–150 kW high-energy laser weapon developed by Australia’s Electro Optic Systems (EOS) to counter drone swarms.

Q2: How many drones can Apollo destroy on internal power?

Apollo can neutralize up to 200 drones unplugged and operate indefinitely when connected to an external power source.

Q3: How does Apollo compare with missiles like Patriot?

Missile systems cost millions per shot, while Apollo costs less than 10 cents per strike, making it far more economical against drone swarms.