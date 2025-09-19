Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Israel army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

AFP |
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 05:06 pm IST

In a post on X, the Israel military said: “From this moment, Salah al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel.”

The Israeli military warned on Friday it will operate with "unprecedented force" in Gaza City, urging residents to flee southwards while announcing the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier.

An Israeli soldier walks next to military vehicles near the border with Gaza, in Israel September 17, 2025.(Reuters)
An Israeli soldier walks next to military vehicles near the border with Gaza, in Israel September 17, 2025.(Reuters)

In a post on X addressing residents of Gaza City, the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said: "From this moment, Salah al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel. The Israeli Defence Forces will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organisations."

He added the only possible route south was via Al-Rashid street and urged residents to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands of city residents who have moved south to the humanitarian area”.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israel army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On