Israel army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

The Israeli military warned on Friday it will operate with "unprecedented force" in Gaza City, urging residents to flee southwards while announcing the closure of a temporary evacuation route opened 48 hours earlier. An Israeli soldier walks next to military vehicles near the border with Gaza, in Israel September 17, 2025.(Reuters)

In a post on X addressing residents of Gaza City, the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said: "From this moment, Salah al-Din Road is closed for southbound travel. The Israeli Defence Forces will continue to operate with unprecedented force against Hamas and other terrorist organisations."

He added the only possible route south was via Al-Rashid street and urged residents to “take this opportunity and join the hundreds of thousands of city residents who have moved south to the humanitarian area”.