Who is Varun Suresh? Indian-origin man fatally stabs sex offender in California, describes it as "really fun"

A 29-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a registered sex offender in California. Fremont police said the attack was targeted and allegedly planned using the state’s public database of sex offenders. The suspect has been identified as Varun Suresh, 29, while the victim was David Brimmer, 71. Suresh was formally charged with murder on Monday.(fremontpolice.gov)

According to a report by The Independent, police were called to a home in the city after reports of a violent fight. At the scene, officers found Brimmer, a convicted child sex offender, with several stab wounds. Despite emergency aid, the 71-year-old died at the scene.

How did he kill the 71-year-old?

Police said Suresh was found in front of the home and initially posed as a certified public accountant (CPA) going door-to-door looking for new clients. He was carrying a bag, a notebook, and coffee around with him to “appear authentic”.

When he knocked on Brimmer’s door, Suresh spoke to him, shook his hand, and allegedly told him, “I knew I had the right guy,” before forcing him back inside. The 71-year-old managed to escape and tried to flag down a vehicle for help. But when it did not stop, Brimmer ran two blocks into a neighbour’s garage and kitchen.

Suresh allegedly chased the man and eventually caught him. He stabbed Brimmer in the neck while telling him to “repent”. When Brimmer tried to crawl away, police said Suresh slit his throat to “make sure it was done.”

Following his arrest, Suresh told police he never intended to get away with the crime. “I’m hoping that because (the victim is) a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," he allegedly said.

According to investigators, Suresh also said he was “not sorry” for killing the 71-year-old and that he “didn’t feel sad at all”. He even allegedly described murdering the man as “honestly really fun”.

Who is Varun Suresh?

Suresh is a 29-year-old Fremont resident. He told police that it was his “duty” to punish sex offenders. “It’s not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates,” he said. He added that he had wanted to kill a sex offender for years because “they hurt children” and claimed all sex offenders “deserve to die.”

Notably, this is not his first run-in with the law. In 2021, he was arrested for making a fake bomb threat, for making criminal threats, and for burglary. At the time, he allegedly claimed that the CEO of Hyatt Hotels was a pedophile and said he wanted to kill him.

Suresh was formally charged with murder on Monday.