The video has prompted people to share various reactions.(Reddit/@aww)
Video of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog leaves people in splits

“Grumpy bearded dog,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:05 PM IST

In today’s edition of videos that will leave you laughing hard, here’s the clip of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog. Shared on Reddit, the video has now gone viral.

“Grumpy bearded dog,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video shows a woman holding a dog. What is absolutely hilarious to watch in the video is the way the dog barks.

Take a look at the rest of video to see what it shows:

The video has been shared a few days ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 41,000 upvotes. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

“A chicken in a dog costume with a fake beard,” joked a Reddit user. “It’s the Lorax,” expressed another mentioning a character from an animated movie by the same name.

“Dog Gandalf is barking “Thou shall not pass!” commented a third mentioning a dialogue by the character Gandalf from the film Lord Of The Rings Fellowship Of Ring.

What are your thoughts on the video?

