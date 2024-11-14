When Tulsi Gabbard greeted PM Modi with namaste. Old video goes viral

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to be the next director of national intelligence. Since this announcement about the Hindu Congresswoman, social media has been abuzz with various posts about her, including old visuals of her meeting world leaders. One such video shows her greeting PM Narendra Modi with folded hands. The throwback video has gone viral on social media. The image shows Tulsi Gabbard with PM Modi. (YouTube/@ANINewsIndia)

“When Incoming US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard greeted PM Modi with folded hands in 2014,” ANI wrote while posting the video on YouTube. The clip captures Gabbard putting a garland around PM Modi, shaking his hand, and then greeting him with a namaste. It also shows her giving a gift to the prime minister. She once also presented her personal copy of Bhagavad Gita to the PM.

Donald Trump’s statement

The President-elect took to his social media platform, Truth Social, for his announcement about Tulsi Gabbard.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican! I know Tusi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing peace through Strength. This will make us all proud!” Trump wrote. He further added a short biography of her, highlighting her achievements over the years.

PM Modi’s message for ‘fried’ Tulsi Gabbard

“Heartiest congratulations to my dear friendTulsi Gabbard on her historic appointment as the Director of National Intelligence in the United States! Tulsi’s proud embrace of her Hindu faith and values has always been a source of deep connection between us, serving as a bridge to India’s rich culture and spiritual heritage,” PM Modi shared in an X post, adding that India has always admired her “steadfast leadership and commitment to protecting democratic principles.”

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Born in American Samoa, a US territory, she was raised mainly in Hawaii. At the age of 21, she secured a seat in Hawaii’s House of Representatives, after which her political career was paused for some time. She later returned by winning a seat in Congress to represent Hawaii. She made history when she became the first Hindu member of the US House and took her oath of office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.