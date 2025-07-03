Who is Dr Raj Kanodia? Indian-origin surgeon gets shoutout from Khloe Kardashian for nose job glow-up

In a candid moment on social media, Khloe Kardashian opened up about the cosmetic procedures and beauty treatments she’s undergone to achieve her transformed appearance, and an Indian-origin doctor is now in the spotlight. The Kardashian sisters tagged Dr Raj Kanodia, crediting him for her nose job.(Instagram/khloekardashian,drkanodia90210)

The buzz began when a UK-based aesthetics doctor shared a video analysing Kardashian’s most recent look from Jeff Bezos’s wedding. The video attempted to break down the enhancements Khloe may have had.

Khloe responded directly to the video, calling it a compliment and confirming that, yes, she has had work done, but nothing she hasn’t already admitted publicly.

She went on to list the procedures she’s embraced over the years: Botox, laser hair removal, gradual weight loss and even salmon sperm facials.

She emphasised that in 2025, there are “many other things we can do before surgery,” but when the time comes and “if I choose to,” she knows “some great doctors”, tagging Dr Raj Kanodia.

Who is Dr Raj Kanodia?

With more than 2.3 million Instagram followers, the Indian-origin plastic surgeon is one of Los Angeles’s most prominent celebrity doctors. He calls himself "Doc Hollywood" and is best known for his refined, scarless rhinoplasty work. Widely regarded as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in LA, his clientele includes a laundry list of A-listers, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford and Charli D’Amelio.

Dr Kanodia was also spotted at the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India, where he was photographed with both Kim and Khloe Kardashian. He also posed with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, further fueling speculation that she may be among his clients.

According to his website, Dr Kanodia is “trusted with many of Hollywood’s most famous faces” and caters to a global roster of clients that includes artists, models, politicians, executives and even royalty.