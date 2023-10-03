Woman denies giving her niece her laptop, so she builds her own. See pics

When a woman refused to lend her laptop to her niece to play, she came up with a unique solution instead of complaining. Can you guess what was it? Well, she constructed her own ‘laptop’. Yes, you read that right. The image shows the girl using the 'laptop' she built after being denied access to the real one. (X/@LadyPeraltaa)

Neha, the girl’s aunt, shared pictures of the ‘laptop’ that the girl built on social media. Expectedly, they have gained significant traction on X and received numerous responses. While many found the ‘laptop’ cute, others were reminded of their own childhood when they used to create devices out of cardboard boxes.

“My niece asked for my laptop, and I said no so she spent 3 hours making her own laptop,” wrote X user Neha while sharing two pictures of the laptop her niece created on the microblogging platform. One of the pictures shows the laptop the girl created using cardboard pieces. The girl painted the laptop’s screen black. The keys caught the attention of many. It included buttons for games, zoom, write, select, and even emojis.

The other one shows the girl using her new ‘laptop’.

Take a look at the pictures of the ‘laptop’ here:

The tweet was shared on October 1. It has since been viewed over 2.5 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has also received numerous comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

An individual wrote, “The keys.”

“Cute,” expressed another.

A third commented, “And now you are the one asking for her laptop, right?”

“Why would you say no to your niece?” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joked, “This laptop is so good. At least there won’t be constant windows updates.”

“Petition to change normal keyboard to the image keyboard,” wrote a sixth.

A seventh joined, “Those button ideas are lit.”

“I remember when I was a child I also made a laptop using cardboard from TV boxes. It was super fun!” posted an eighth.

