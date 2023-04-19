Home / Trending / Woman gets to watch KKR vs RCB while standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, netizens call her 'lucky'

Woman gets to watch KKR vs RCB while standing next to Shah Rukh Khan, netizens call her 'lucky'

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 19, 2023 09:38 AM IST

A video of a woman watching KKR vs RCB while standing next to Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media. Watch the video inside.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16 has given several exciting matches till now. Many people are hooked to their screens as they witness incredible moments from the various teams. And it's not only about watching the matches on TV but also getting an insight into reactions and behind the scene moments on social media. The Internet is packed with videos of spectators who attended games to watch their favourite players and teams in action are abundant. Now, a video of a woman attending a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match side by side with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media.

Woman watches match next to Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens.(Instagram/@Aradhana Chatterjee)

"Match day at Eden Gardens!" wrote Aradhana Chatterjee as she shared the video of watching the match. In the video she shared, Aradhana Chatterjee revealed what the VIP box looks like from the inside. She also captured a few images and clips of Shah Rukh Khan standing a few meters away from her.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on April 8. Since being posted, it has been liked over 9,000 times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "How did you receive the tickets for this girl?" A second added, "Damm, this is wholesome." A third added, "You don't know how lucky you are." A fourth shared, "VIP ticket kharidneka sapna sapna hi rehe gaya."

ipl shah rukh khan royal challengers bangalore
