Woman stunned as friends surprise her with cake stuffed with 500 notes on birthday: 'Aise dost sabko mile'

Nothing quite compares to the thrill of a surprise birthday party thrown by friends. Typically, these gatherings revolve around cake and laughter, but a recent viral video has taken this tradition to a whole new level. Shared by Instagram user Pratiksha Jadhav, this video showcases a moment when a woman is presented with a cake that conceals an astonishing amount of cash inside. Titled “Cake with 500 Rupee Notes,” it has rapidly captured the hearts of viewers online. Friends surprised a woman on her birthday with a cake that revealed hidden ₹ 500 notes inside. (Instagram/pratikshajadhav774)

A magical reveal

In the video, friends gather around to celebrate the woman's birthday, ready to watch her cut into the cake. However, as she lifts the "Happy Birthday" tag from the cake's centre, a stunning surprise unfolds. One by one, cash notes begin to emerge from the cake, much to the woman’s astonishment. Encased in plastic sheets to keep them clean, the neatly stacked notes seem to defy logic given the cake's small size.

The woman, clearly taken aback, can be heard exclaiming, “When will these notes end?”. Social media users quickly took note of the surprise, with many tallying up the total amount revealed. With each note worth Rs. 500, viewers estimated the grand total to be around Rs. 14,500.

Reactions from the internet

The video has since racked up an impressive 48.5 million views, sparking a flood of comments from amused viewers alike. One user remarked, “I never thought a cake could be this profitable!” while another playfully commented, “Best cake ever! Who needs a regular birthday cake when you can have cash?”

Some viewers expressed their envy, with one stating, “I need friends like these for my next birthday!” Others were simply fascinated by the creativity behind the surprise, saying, “This is the ultimate birthday surprise; I want this for mine!”

Amidst the laughter and excitement, a more comment emerged: “This shows how much thought friends can put into making someone’s day special.”