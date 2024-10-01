'Happens only in Dubai': Toddlers use $500k Ferrari as birthday party prop, paint it with watercolours

Dubai, a city synonymous with luxury and extravagance, has once again made headlines for its unique approach to celebrations. A recent video has captured the attention of social media users, showcasing a $500,000 Ferrari being used as a prop for a children's birthday party. A viral video showed a $500,000 Ferrari used as a prop for a children's birthday party in Dubai.(Instagram/dubaielevated)

A unique birthday celebration

The video, shared on Instagram by the account Dubai Elevated, shows the lavish scene where a yellow Ferrari is surrounded by a group of children. Rather than simply enjoying the festivities, the kids are seen painting the car with watercolours, transforming the luxury vehicle into an impromptu art canvas.

Watch the clip here:

This unconventional birthday celebration has quickly gained traction, amassing over one lakh views and igniting a flurry of reactions from social media users.

Mixed reactions from the online community

While many were amused by the spectacle, others expressed their disapproval. One user commented, “And this is why I stopped living in Dubai…” suggesting a sense of disillusionment with the city’s ostentatious displays of wealth. Another user remarked, “Maybe you should consider helping those who don't have enough in life and teach your children the correct values of life?”

Further comments ranged from playful to critical. One viewer quipped, “No other games to play for children? What do they learn?” while another jokingly noted, “Don't be surprised if these kids paint their dad's car next time.” Others chimed in with humour, with one user suggesting, “They are waiting for a Ferrari lawsuit,” and another adding, “Watercolours. Easy cleaning with the first wash.”

Luxury living in Dubai

This isn’t the first time Dubai's lavish lifestyle has made headlines. Just recently, Soudi Al Nadak, a 26-year-old Dubai-based housewife, shared a video revealing her millionaire husband’s extravagant gift: a private island.

In her post, she captioned it, "POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island," showcasing the extremes of wealth in the city.