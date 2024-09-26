Dubai millionaire buys private island for $50 million so wife can feel safe in a bikini

A Dubai-based housewife claims her millionaire husband bought a private island so she can feel safe on the beach. Soudi Al Nadak, 26, shared an Instagram video of the private island with the caption: “POV: You wanted to wear a bikini so your millionaire husband bought you an island.” Soudi and Jamal Al Nadak say they have purchased a private island in Asia(Instagram/@soudiofarabia)

Soudi, 26, is the British-born wife of Dubai businessman Jamal Al Nadak. In a conversation with HT.com, she described herself as a “full time housewife.” The high-profile couple met when they were both studying in Dubai and have been married for over three years now.

Besides being a rich housewife, Soudi is also well known as an influencer - her Instagram and TikTok accounts showcase her lavish lifestyle. In one video, for example, the couple buys a diamond solitaire ring for $1 million and invests another $2 million in artwork - all in a day’s work.

Private island life

Soudi Al Nadak’s video claiming that her husband purchased an entire island has gone viral on Instagram, collecting over 2.4 million views in less than a week.

Speaking to HT.com, the Dubai-based influencer said that she and her husband had been planning to buy an island as an investment.

“It was something we were looking to do for a while for investment and my husband wants me to feel safe on a beach which is why he purchased one,” she said.

Soudi refused to disclose the island’s exact location for privacy and safety reasons but said that her husband Jamal shelled out a whopping $50 million for the private retreat. “For privacy reasons we aren’t sharing the exact location but it’s in Asia and it was $50 million,” she told HT.com.

You can catch a glimpse of the island in her video below:

Message to haters

In the past, the UK-born influencer has attracted criticism for what many call “showing off” on social media. Her feed is full of photos and videos that show glamorous holidays abroad, fancy dinners, shopping at designer boutiques and other assorted glimpses into her privileged lifestyle.

Her video of the private island, too, attracted backlash, with some viewers doubting the authenticity of her claims.

“I don’t understand why I get so much hate as I just like to share my lifestyle with everyone,” Soudi told HT.com