Dubai influencer tapes iPhone 16 to G-Wagon, surprises strangers with free phones. Watch

With the release of the iPhone 16, numerous Apple fans have been flocking to electronic stores to either check out the new tech or buy it. While some are doing their best to get their hands on the latest iPhone, an influencer from Dubai taped several iPhone boxes at the back of his Mercedes to give people the new model. Yes, you read that right. The influencer from Dubai was seen handing out iPhone 16.

The video shared by user Shargeel Khan shows a man showing the Mercedes G-Wagon taped with iPhones behind it. The man then gets out of his car to grab a phone box and even opens it to check the authenticity. Later, another person comes out of the car and gives a nod to the man to take the phone. (Also Read: Man waits for 21 hours in line to buy iPhone 16, travels from Ahmedabad to Mumbai)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on September 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has over 3,200 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their views.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “Oh God, I wish I had one of these phones."

Another Instagram user, Huda Siddiqui, commented, "Is it real or just a marketing stunt?"

A third added, "Someone please give me too. Give me your old iPhone, new phone is not in my luck."

More on iPhone 16:

Apple iPhone 16 series is available in India after officially making its debut on September 9, 2024. The new generation of iPhone includes four models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As more than 37 million handsets have been reserved during the pre-booking period, the passion for the iPhone 16 is just as strong this year. Customers can now sample the new enhancements and view the new iPhone 16 models in-store before making a purchase.