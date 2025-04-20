Woman surprised to see Hong Kong Disneyland nearly empty: ‘Is there a recession?’

An American woman who visited Hong Kong Disneyland was surprised to see the theme park nearly empty, with only a handful of tourists enjoying its many attractions. Megan Nyvold’s surprise at being one of the few people at Disneyland even led her to wonder if the world is in the midst of a recession. A woman writes about her surprise at seeing Hong Kong Disneyland nearly devoid of visitors(X/@MeganNyvold)

“Why am I the only one in Disneyland, is there a recession?” she asked on the social media platform X, sharing photographs that show an empty theme park. One picture even shows Nyvold all alone on a ride that typically sees a long line of tourists waiting for a chance to board.

Nyvold’s thread on Disneyland being empty has blown up on X, racking up more than 11 million views.

Budget Disneyland

“This is Hong Kong Disneyland. More people did show up but not anywhere near like the ones in the US,” she said in a follow-up post.

The US woman added that she never had to wait more than 10 minutes except for taking photographs with Disney characters. Characters, surprisingly, turned out to be more popular than rides at Hong Kong Disneyland.

She also explained that she arrived at the theme park around 9.40 am and it remained nearly empty till 12.30 pm. “The longest part of my day was walking straight through every queue,” she wrote.

For Nyvold, the experience was underwhelming not just because of the lack of crowd. “Also, it kind of gives budget Disney when it comes to the food and beverage offerings. Most of the restaurants serve the same food,” she said, sharing photographs of packaged food on display.

Many people in the comments section told her that Hong Kong Disneyland is nearly always empty. Others accused her of lying or exaggerating, asking if she reached the park at opening time. In response, Nyvold simply shared pictures of the theme park empty at dusk.

Her post led many to wonder about the reasons for the theme park being empty.

“I was there in March, its was so crowded. Not sure what happened,” wrote one person. “Does it cost 245% more to get in for non-Americans?” another asked.