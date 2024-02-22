YSRCP, TDP engage in war of words over use of condoms in party campaigns

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) engaged in heated exchanges on social media on February 21. Both parties shared videos showcasing condoms, which had the other party's names and symbols printed on the packets. The image shows condom packets with TDP and YSRCP names and their party symbols printed on them. (X/@YSRCParty and @JaiTDP)

YSR Congress Party quoted a video showing condom packets with TDP branding on it with a caption in Telugu. When translated to English, it reads, “Finally distributing condoms to people for their party campaign Telugu Desam Party. Where is the publicity madness? Will next share viagras? At least stop there; otherwise it will further decline.” The party even tagged N Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh Nara, and Pawan Kalyan.

After YSRCP claimed that TDP is distributing condoms to people as part of their campaign, the latter retorted. TDP’s tweet, when translated to English from Telugu, reads, “Why are you shouting about preparation… readiness? Instead of doing such vile campaigns, we can spend money on corpses?” Alongside, they shared a video of a packet of condom with YSRCP branding on it.

YSR Congress Party tweeted the video at around 4 pm on February 21. TDP retorted to the allegation by posting another video at around 6 pm on the same day. These allegations come at a time when political parties across India are campaigning to attract voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.