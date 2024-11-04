Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zomato driver earns 300 after delivering 8 orders on Diwali night, internet moved by his video

BySanya Jain
Nov 04, 2024 02:51 PM IST

A Zomato delivery driver’s video of his Diwali night, which he spent delivering orders, has struck a chord with the internet

A Zomato delivery driver’s video of his Diwali night, which he spent delivering orders, has struck a chord with the internet. At a time when people across the country were spending time with their families, Ritik Tomar was out and about delivering food orders to Zomato customers.

A Zomato delivery driver spent Diwali night delivering orders in Meerut.(Representational image)
A Zomato delivery driver spent Diwali night delivering orders in Meerut.(Representational image)

Tomar, who works as a Zomato delivery driver part-time, documented his Diwali night in an Instagram video that has gone viral with 1.7 million views.

Tomar’s work day as a Zomato partner started at 5 pm, when he delivered his first order in Meerut, earning 40 for the job. Over the next few hours, as the sky grew darker, he kept delivering orders across the city. He documented each delivery on Instagram, including the money he earned.

At the end of the night, when he wrapped up his work around 11 pm, Tomar had delivered 8 orders in total. He earned 310 for his work, not including the amount he spent on petrol and other overheads.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has crossed 1.7 million views on Instagram since being posted three days ago.

People in the comments section were moved by the Zomato delivery partner’s dedication and hard work on the day of Diwali.

Kam se kam aaj ke din toh chutti le lete (You could have taken a holiday at least today),” one person said in the comments section, to which Tomar replied saying “nahi le sakta, majburi hai (I can’t. I’m working because of my need).”

Another person said Zonato offered an incentive of 25 per order on Diwali, to which Tomar responded saying he did not receive the incentive.

“This is why I keep using Zomato Blinkit occasionally,” wrote one Instagram user. “Praying for your success,” another said.

(Also read: Zomato’s specially-abled delivery agent becomes internet’s hero, rides scooter, defying odds. Watch)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //