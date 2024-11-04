Zomato driver earns 300 after delivering 8 orders on Diwali night, internet moved by his video

A Zomato delivery driver’s video of his Diwali night, which he spent delivering orders, has struck a chord with the internet. At a time when people across the country were spending time with their families, Ritik Tomar was out and about delivering food orders to Zomato customers. A Zomato delivery driver spent Diwali night delivering orders in Meerut.(Representational image)

Tomar, who works as a Zomato delivery driver part-time, documented his Diwali night in an Instagram video that has gone viral with 1.7 million views.

Tomar’s work day as a Zomato partner started at 5 pm, when he delivered his first order in Meerut, earning ₹40 for the job. Over the next few hours, as the sky grew darker, he kept delivering orders across the city. He documented each delivery on Instagram, including the money he earned.

At the end of the night, when he wrapped up his work around 11 pm, Tomar had delivered 8 orders in total. He earned ₹310 for his work, not including the amount he spent on petrol and other overheads.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has crossed 1.7 million views on Instagram since being posted three days ago.

People in the comments section were moved by the Zomato delivery partner’s dedication and hard work on the day of Diwali.

“Kam se kam aaj ke din toh chutti le lete (You could have taken a holiday at least today),” one person said in the comments section, to which Tomar replied saying “nahi le sakta, majburi hai (I can’t. I’m working because of my need).”

Another person said Zonato offered an incentive of ₹25 per order on Diwali, to which Tomar responded saying he did not receive the incentive.

“This is why I keep using Zomato Blinkit occasionally,” wrote one Instagram user. “Praying for your success,” another said.

